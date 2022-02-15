MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to hire Joshua Jones to the newly created post of youth violence prevention coordinator.

Jones spent six years as a Mobile police officer, followed by three years with the Secret Service. He will start his new job amid a wave of violence, much of it committed by teenagers.

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said hiring Jones is just one part of “Operation Echo Stop,” an overall strategy for reducing youth violence that includes technology and partnerships with the school system.

“Employing one individual does not solve the issue of violent crime in our community,” he told council members. “It is a cog in the wheel that we’re using to address the problem.”

Battiste told FOX10 News that Jones will work out of the Office of Strategic Initiatives at the Police Department. He said Jones will be responsible for evaluating the city’s successes and shortcomings when it comes to preventing youth violence.

“He’ll be responsible for making sure that he’s eyes-on, day to day with what’s happening with our relationship with the school system, with our relationships, again is, with the Mobile County Health Department,” he said.

Jones will make $65,000 a year and start in a few weeks.