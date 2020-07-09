Mobile City Council members hosted a special meeting Thursday to learn how they can help to improve relations between police and the community.
Residents were given 2 minutes each to sound off on some hot button issues effecting the police and the community.
All of the Mobile City Council members, Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, and Public Safety Director James Barber were all in attendance to hear from the public.
Yet, there wasn't much resolve. In fact, some residents said they were no satisfied with the outcome. City Council members, however, said the goal of Thursday's meeting was for the public to get things off their chest, and for the city to go back to the drawing board.
“Just really dissatisfied with this meeting. It seemed more of just a statement saying that 'we hear you but we’re not going to at the moment take what we hear and actually put that into some type of policy procedure or some type of action.' Words can only go so far,” said Tiffany Trotter, a resident who spoke at the meeting.
Some residents weren't sure they were even heard.
“I don’t know honestly. I don’t think I was really heard because once I explained my situation there was really no questions asked about it. The situation was the escalation training of officers whenever on the scene of a situation,” said Antonio Moore.
City Council President Levon Manzie assured residents their voices are being heard and their issues were being taken seriously.
Chief Battiste and Director Barber responded to some claims but not all, they were both seen taking notes throughout the meeting.
Director Barber also announced Former US Attorney Kenyon Brown will be reviewing current use of force policy. Barber also said internal affairs investigators were at the meeting to talk about specific issues that may not have been investigated.
Two hot topics discussed included the police department's police and procedures manual and the body camera policy.
In terms, of the manual, Battiste said it is not public right now and the department is speaking with its legal aid to decided whether or not to make it public.
“I totally understand looking at examples of other major cities who have released their policies and procedures handbook. They have redacted certain clauses with it, but they still made it available to the public. Fine, go through that process, as long as that book is out,” Trotter explained.
The body camera issue caused some back and forth between Battiste and the Council after Councilman Fred Richardson brought up the policy.
“I believe it’s really ludicrous that the city council would ask us to disclose what’s in the body cam policy when we turned it over to the council on numerous occasions,” Battiste explained. "I think it's unfair for this department to be put on trial by anyone from the city council about being able to provide new changes to the body cam policy.”
Councilman Manzie felt the Chief's response was off base to what Councilman Richardson asked.
“We are well-versed on what the current policy is, but I think if I were to ask the average citizen what they know relative to the policy they would admit that they don’t know much. So rather than us trying to explain what your policy is, it would be better for you to do it. No one‘s trying to put you on trial here, Chief,” he said.
As it stands, Battiste said there is a "robust" body camera policy in place. He said all officers that work in the field are required to wear body cameras right now.
The Chief also said the body camera policy is currently being reviewed.
