MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile City Council will hold a special meeting of the full Council on Thursday, May, 20, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.
The meeting will discuss issues related to the Municipal election regarding voting location changes and the appointment of the Chief Election Officer.
The meeting will be held virtually and can be viewed at cityofmobile.org/livestream.
