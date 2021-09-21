Reverend Levon Charles Manzie was known as many things, including City Council President, fourth generation minister, as well as the youngest person elected to both Mobile County School Board and Mobile City Council.

He later served as president for both the school board and council.

Manzie passed away unexpectedly Sunday night at 38.

His absence weighing heavy on his colleagues, friends, family, congregation, and community as his seat was left empty Tuesday morning during City Council.

“Neither sickness, nor trouble, you know what it took to stop Levon Charles Manzie? Death,” said District 1 Councilman Fredrick D. Richardson, Jr.

Fellow council men and women set aside the first half hour of the regularly scheduled meeting to remember the man they say was larger than life.

“You always saw that glint, that little sparkle in his eye,” said District 7 Council member Gina Gregory.

“He sparked your passion as well, because he challenged people,” said Council member Bess Rich.

“Levon Charles Manzie had a short life, but it was well lived,” said Councilman Joel Daves.

They hope to honor him in the best way possible, by continuing to serve Mobile as passionately as he would.

“If you need something, give us a call, give me a call. That’s what Levon Charles Manzie had told me. Even though he’s resting right now, I want him to know that I got his back until November 1. If any citizen of district 2 needs anything.,” said Council Vice President C.J. Small.

“There’s no question in my mind that he’s smiling, and he’s first to know among us. I’ll miss him, and I will honor him with the best that I can do in Mobile for as long as I can,” said District 4 Councilman John Williams.

Council members are working on plans to honor Manzie.

No word yet on how they will do so.

Funeral arrangements are also to be announced.

