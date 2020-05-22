MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Next Tuesday, May 26, the Mobile City Council will return to holding their weekly meetings at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium in Government Plaza.
The pre-council meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room, also on the building’s first floor.
Based on continued guidance from state and local public health experts, a limited number of people will be allowed entry to the meeting to allow proper social distancing.
Citizens and interested parties are able to follow the livestream of the meetings at: https://www.cityofmobile.org/livestream.
The public can also e-mail public comments which will be acknowledged as received during the meeting, distributed to councilmembers and included in the meeting minutes. Citizens can e-mail such comments to: cityclerk@cityofmobile.org up to 30 minutes prior to the meeting.
