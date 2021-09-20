Mobile City Councilman, Levon Manzie died unexpectedly Sunday night, September 19, 2021. The cause of death was not shared by his family. Manzie had served as the Council representative for District 2 for 8 years and was in a runoff for that seat with William Carrol on October 5th.

A Mobile native, Reverend Levon Charles Manzie found himself called to serve his community and his savior. Although he’s been very active in the political arena, he was also a fourth-generation minister, as Pastor at Saint Joseph’s Baptist Church in Whistler. Those who live near his Whistler church said Manzie continued to offer services outdoors during the public health crisis and are grateful for his dedication.

“Well, it was definitely very fiery,” recalled Tameka Pettway who lives across the street from the church. “I enjoyed listening to the music and the message that he offered every Sunday.”

Reverend Manzie was a graduate of Murphy High School and went on to study at both Troy University and the University of South Alabama. His political career began in 208 when he was elected to the Mobile County School Board. He served as both vice president and president there. Through his role at the school board, Mobile District 3 city councilman, C. J. Small recalls Manzie helping the city with community needs long before he got involved in city politics.

“We had needed some funds for the Boys and Girls Club off of Dauphin Island Parkway and that summer, Councilman Manzie made it possible for the kids to have a summer program down at Gilliard Elementary School,” Small said.

In 2013, Manzie was elected to the District 2 Mobile City Council seat where he fought to improve parks and recreation and pushed for road and sidewalk improvements to neighborhoods and the downtown entertainment district. Reverend Manzie was seen just this month alongside Mayor Stimpson to celebrate a Texas Street improvement project he’d spearheaded. Those close to him will remember him as a dedicated and driven man.

“He was unique in his own way…very cheerful. Very great attitude and he determined that he was always going to make sure that he does everything that he possibly can do for his district,” Small explained. “He was the man for the job. Even though he had some health challenges and some disabilities, he never gave up.”

Reverend Levon Manzie was 39 years old. There’s no word yet on a schedule of services.