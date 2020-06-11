MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – City officials Thursday moved to fire an employee for violating regulations, but he contends the real reason is retaliation – in part over his criticism of the removal of the Rafael Semmes statue downtown.
George Talbot, a spokesman Mayor Sandy Stimpson, told FOX10 News in an email that there is “no connection” between the employment action against Van Normand and the statue. He wrote that the disciplinary action began before any correspondence about the statue.
At Thursday’s pre-disciplinary hearing at Government Plaza – which FOX10 News attended at Normand’s request – officials said nothing about the statue or a grievance that Normand filed against his supervisor. Instead, they played dashcam video showing him looking down at his cell phone as he drove city-owned vehicles. That is a violation of city policy, they said.
The video also shows Normand, who has worked as a building inspector for about a year, bumping into a curb and a post at the city garage. In another instance, he appears to hit the rear of a car stopped at a red light, although Normand maintained that he stopped short of contact.
Officials presented a photo showing damage to the front grille of the city vehicle.
But Normand told FOX10 News that it is all a pretext. He said the real reason is the email to Stimpson expressing is “embarrassment” over the removal of the statue. The mayor ordered the statue to the Confederate War admiral removed last week. City officials have not said what will become of the monument.
“As a lifelong citizen of Mobile, my embarrassment over your actions compels me to send this message,” he wrote in the email to the mayor. “Your decision to remove the statue to Admiral Semmes made an issue out of a non issue. In fact, it was your actions that created a ‘distraction.’”
Normand threatened to protest the decision by wearing a “Confederate Flag Covid mask.” But Normand said he did not follow through.
“The funny thing is. I don’t even own a Confederate flag mask,” he told FOX10 News.
Normand said he filed the grievance in February accusing the supervisor of unethical conduct.
“They have been making my life an absolute living hell the last few months,” he said.
Normand is on paid administrative leave. A recommendation will make its way to Stimpson, who will decide whether to fire him. After that, Normand would be able to appeal the decision to the Mobile County Personnel Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.