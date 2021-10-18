After a shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium left five people injured on Friday, a lot of people want to know how someone was even able to get a gun inside.
Including many of the people who live near the stadium.
The incoming councilman for District 2, William Carroll, says going forward measures need to be taken to prevent incidents like this before they happen and not after.
Carroll says the issue isn't with the stadium.
"Sometimes you know you have isolated events like this that can happen just about anywhere, but it's tragic," Carroll said.
Regarding what the future could hold for the stadium, Carroll says he fully supports it.
"The future of the stadium for me is I'm standing behind it 100%," Carroll said. "The stadium didn't do the, didn't have this, it happened. The stadium didn't cause anyone to shoot anyone."
Nearby neighbors who live near the stadium had several questions after the Friday night shooting.
"Where are the people with the wands? Where is the people walking around? Where is the people securing the parking lot? Everybody needs to feel safe when going to an event like this," community member Chantel Glover asked.
Glover says she frequently drops her kids off at the stadium and wants to know how someone got a gun inside.
"I'm wondering what was going on at Ladd Stadium that someone was able to get in there with a gun," Glover said. "I normally will take my children, I drop them off. I have been dropping them off. But you know those days are over with now cause its like, their shooting at games again."
Another nearby neighbor, Jacqulin Campbell says she was outside on Friday night when she heard the gunshots and saw kids running.
Campbell says she was surprised because it's normally a quiet neighborhood.
"It was scary. It was scary and it caught me by surprise because generally in this area, in this neighborhood right here, we don't have that very often," Campbell said.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson has already started the process to ensure the safety at future football games.
Stimpson did release the following statement regarding the shooting:
The continuing trend of violence in our community, especially among young people, must stop. I am confident MPD will track down those responsible for last night’s shooting and hold them accountable for their unnecessary and senseless actions. Our thoughts and prayers are those injured in this thoughtless act of violence as well as the families and students whose night was disrupted by it.
We are utilizing all the resources of the Gulf Coast Technology Center, which is comprised of 42 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to ensure the security at future high school football games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. I have charged the Mobile Police Department and the officers of the GCTC with assessing current security protocols at Ladd and where they failed. They will also be looking into what immediate steps need to be taken to improve stadium security and the long term solutions needed to prevent individuals from bringing weapons into these kinds of events. We will remain in close contact with the Mobile County School System and Superintendent Chresal Threadgill throughout this process.
