MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Community Action Inc.(MCA) will begin scheduling appointments on March 2 through its Low -Income Home Energy Assistance Program(LIHEAP) for households in Mobile and Washington counties needing assistance with their heating bills.

They say the agency will also continue to take applications for households that have never been assisted and have or had a family member to test positive for Covid-19.

Applicants applying for assistance must have documentation to verify that a household member has been affected by COVID-19, be income eligible, and have a utility bill in the name of the head of household or spouse.

To schedule an appointment, applicants MUST call 251.206.6117, OR VISIT the agency’s website at www.mcamobile.org The direct link to the scheduling center is http://mcamobile.cascheduler.com