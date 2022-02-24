Gas prices are already hitting record levels in some parts of the country.

In Los Angeles, drivers are paying an average of $4.82 a gallon.

But some gas stations going as high as $5 a gallon, or more.

This was all triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent oil prices surging to more than $100 a barrel.

FOX 10 News spoke with people in Mobile who were anxious about what could happen, and how this could affect their lives personally and financially.

"I think it's going to be pretty serious for the economy around here," Mobile resident Jeff Sheffield said. "It's gonna be definitely affecting our fuel prices."

Weeks of heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia hit a peak this week as Russia unleashed airstrikes against Ukrainians.

According to Patrick Dehaan Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, he says the impact is already being felt here in the United States.

"The price of oil took a big jump up today which is hardly unexpected," Dehaan explained. "Earlier this morning the price of oil had jumped as much as 8%."

According to officials with Gas Buddy, Russia is one of the 2nd largest oil producers globally.

Some people in Mobile feel this is something that will affect everyone.

"It's going to affect everyone from the bottom line guy that drives to work every morning to the guy sitting in the office in the executive suite," Sheffield said. "The last time it got really serious and I think it will again."

Gas Buddy officials also predict we could be seeing a record high in gas prices nationally this summer.

The last record was hit back in 2008 at $4.10 a gallon.

But regardless of the prices, people say they still have to get around.

"I mean I'm gonna have to drive, I have to work regardless," one Mobile resident said. "So I hate to say it even if the gas may be 4 or 5 dollars a gallon, if it does get to that point I guess I'll just have to buy gas."

Drivers have already been paying higher prices in gas for weeks because of the potential this would happen.

It's not known when we can expect to see a decline in prices as this situation continues to unfold.