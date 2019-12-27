MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile City Councilman Joel Daves has proposed an ordinance mandating the withdrawal of City of Mobile police and fire services currently provided outside the city limits.
For a news release, Daves said, "The citizens of Mobile are currently providing over $20 million in unreimbursed public safety services every year to residents of the county who are not residents of the City of Mobile and do not pay all of the taxes residents of Mobile pay. It is time for these resources to be devoted to the people who are paying for them."
The news release that that, while leaving the exact timing of the withdrawal up to Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile County commissioners, the ordinance would require that the withdrawal occur no later than Jan. 1, 2022.
"This window of over two years should ensure more than ample time for the County and residents receiving these services to budget for, hire and train replacement first responders," said Daves.
The ordinance is on next Tuesday’s agenda.
