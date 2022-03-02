MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A city councilman’s proposed ordinance banning urban camping appears to be in trouble, based on comments from Wednesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds has proposed making it illegal to camp on city rights of way without a permit, a measure he has pitched as a way to clean up garbage and unsanitary conditions. But his colleagues have expressed concern over the impact on the city’s homeless population.

District 2 City Councilman William Carroll pronounced himself a hard “no” vote on Wednesday.

“One question, where do you plan to put them?” Carroll asked. “Where do you plan to put them when you herd them from under the bridges? Where do you plan to put them when they get out of jail in six months? Jails are already overcrowded.”

Carroll noted space shortages at shelters like McKemie Place and Union Rescue Mission.

“What’s your plan of action?” he asked. “McKemie Place is closed. The mission is full. You have to have a plan. You just can’t herd them to a concentration camp.”

Reynolds responded that the status quo is not compassionate.

“Where are we going to put them? Well, what are we going to do with them now?” he said. “Gonna let them sit there, stand – on the still be on the side of the road under a bridge? Living in squalor? That’s a better option, right, than saying, ‘We do have some services.’”

The ordinance will be on Tuesday’s council agenda but needs five votes on the seven-member council to take effect.

On Wednesday, the committee heard dual presentations. The first was a slideshow put together by the city administration outlining gaps that exist in homeless services. In December 2020, Housing First had a housing waiting list of 697. Anitra Henderson, executive director of external & community affairs, said that has been as high as 800 people.

Henderson pointed to a number of other gaps in homeless services. Those include inadequate transportation and child care, the nonexistence of a one-stop shop for services and a lack of bathroom and shower facilities, she said.

City officials said they plan to take steps to address problems caused by homelessness, such as putting Dumpsters and moveable bathroom facilities near where homeless people congregate, cleaning homeless camps and providing money to homeless people to pick up litter.

Casi Callaway, the city’s chief resiliency officer, said “the dollars are not that extreme” for such test programs.

Reynolds countered with a presentation of his own showing pictures of trash under various bridges in his district, and tents homeless people are living in on city property. One of those tents was just 200 feet from a ribbon cutting for a new Aldi store, he said.

“I’m really getting stretched,” he said. “We are getting overwhelmed in my district, and we have to do something as a government.”

Reynolds said he believes the city and private agencies have the capacity to find beds for the portion of the homeless population concentrated on city property. He estimated that to be fewer than 200 people. He added that helping those people would be better for them, as well as residents who have to deal with the fallout from unsanitary conditions.

“I am not out to target the homeless people,” he said. “I’m really not.”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones said he appreciates Reynolds’ work in putting the issue on the council’s radar. But he said he is not convinced that there are sufficient services to accommodate the homeless people who would be displaced.

“When those gaps are filled, I’ll be a lot more confidence to be a ‘yes’ vote,” he said.

The camping proposal also has drawn fire from homeless advocates. Elizabeth Chiepalich, who runs a Homeless in Mobile Facebook page, attended Wednesday’s City Council meeting with a homeless man whom she said would be criminalized under the proposal.

“This proposed ordinance is unjust. … Will history remember you as the city council who chose to finally move and improve the homeless situation in Mobile?” she said. “Or will it remember you as the council who chose to put the homeless crisis on the back burner?”

Reynolds told FOX10 News that he has tried to address his colleagues’ concerns but that no one has asked for specific changes.

“Nobody else has put any other changes forward,” he said. “So I’m open to being flexible, but nobody’s put anything forward. Everybody’s just, you know, saying ‘no,’ or whatever, you know, as far as public comment goes.”