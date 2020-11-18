MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County 911 director Charles McNichol has been suspended from his job for 90 days following his recent DUI arrest.
Daphne Police arrested McNichol on October 31 in his vehicle in the O’Charley’s restaurant parking lot near U.S. 90.
The Mobile County Communications District board issued the suspension on Monday, November 16.
In a statement to FOX10 News, McNichol wrote, "I am thankful that the MCCD Board of Commissioners carefully considered all aspects of the situation and voted to retain me as the Director. I am utilizing this time to work on my health and I am currently in treatment for a personal issue. I am committed to, and looking forward to returning and leading MCCD and serving the citizens of Mobile County."
In 2018, McNichol was charged with public intoxication after Spanish Fort police said they found him sleeping in his car.
