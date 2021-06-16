Mobile County has launched a message alert system for all citizens to receive emergency alerts and messages.

Anyone can text the word MOBILEALERT to 226787 to register with the system. You will then receive any alerts that the county deems important enough to notify the community.

The community notification system was purchased by the Mobile County Communications District 9-1-1 Board. According to Mobile County, alerts sent trough the system would include alerts like important road closures, flooding events, traffic, first responder activity and Mardi Gras parade information.