Mobile County Department of Public Works has installed “water over road” signage on Bay Road between Bay Road North and Hollingers Drive in south Mobile County, since the road is currently impassable.

Residents are urged to use caution as more roads in low-lying areas of Mobile County may experience similar flooding.

Mobile County Department of Public Works recommends that residents stay off the roadways unless travel is necessary until the outer bands of Hurricane Ida subside.

Play it smart. Play it safe. Whether walking or driving - anytime there is water over a roadway TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN™.

Turn Around Don’t Drown safety tips from National Weather Service: