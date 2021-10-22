MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you're looking to give a furry friend a forever home, look no further. The Mobile County Animal Shelter is having an October adoption special.

It's 'Bark'toberfest at the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Only for October, the animal shelter is discounting adoption fees. So if you're looking for a new best friend, now is a perfect time.

Adoption fees for adult dogs (one year or older) are $10, and puppies (less than one year) are $40.

Beth Jones is an animal placement specialist at the shelter, she said this year's adoption event is the Ulti-Mutt Deal.

"That's going to cover their spay and neuter, their microchip, their vaccines, a heartworm check, it's a great deal, you really can't beat it," said Jones.

Ten adorable dogs are currently available for adoption.

If you're interested in adopting any of the pups, Jones said the process is easy.

"You need a valid id, if you rent we need to make sure pets are allowed, you have to be 19 or up. You come in, once you met a dog that you want to adopt and take home, you fill out an application and we schedule the vet appointment for you, so once you pick them up, everything is covered."

When you adopt, not only are you saving a life, but you are making room for another pet to come off the streets and find a safe place.

The last day for the adoption special is October 30.

If you're interested in adopting, visit Mobile County Animal Shelter (7665 Howell's Ferry Road, Mobile AL 36618) during adoption hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.