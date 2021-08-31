Mobile County offices and Government Plaza reopen on Tuesday, but the Mobile County Animal Shelter will remain closed to the public until Sept. 7 due to a subsequent COVID-19 exposure.
During this extension, personnel will adhere to protocols similar to those implemented during extreme weather events as they continue to maintain operations, a news release states.
- The Mobile County Animal Shelter and Animal Control department will be sanitized.
- Masks will be worn by any essential employees who perform critical work during this time.
- Any employee exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to work.
- Kennel Operations - Personnel will clean and provide essential care to the animals daily.
- Administration Operations - Public pet adoptions remain halted during this time. To reclaim pets, call 251-316-1165.
- Placements - If needed, staff will continue to work remotely with Placement Partner organizations to move animals out of the facility during the closure period.
- Field Operations - Animal Control Officers are on call to respond to high priorities or emergencies within the unincorporated areas of Mobile County. For emergency Animal Control dispatch during this time, call 251-574-8633.
