MOBILE COUNTY, Ala.(WALA)--It’s a full house at the Mobile County Animal Shelter.

“We haven’t had many adoptions recently. We continue to bring in lots of dogs from the streets roaming out there. Some have owners, some don’t. It’s a constant problem,” said animal placement specialist Elizabeth Jones.

Even with several adoptions taking place Tuesday afternoon, there’s still several furry friends looking for a forever home.

“We were actually at capacity this morning. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but we actually pulled our adoption trailer to the side to help us with overflow because we always avoid euthanasia. We actually haven’t euthanized for space in well over a year here,” Jones said.

And as new dogs become available, they’re especially hoping to find homes for the ones who’ve been there the longest.

“I’m hoping that we’ll see some of these dogs that have been here for 30 or 40 days find homes and get adopted. Then with rescue’s help, we can continue to move some of the others. We always have new dogs up for adoption every day,” Jones said.

Good news if you’re looking to adopt. Thanks to generous donations, they’re offering a discount on fees.

They cover vaccines, microchips and other important needs.

