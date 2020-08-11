Officials with the Mobile County Animal Shelter are looking for information about two people who they say were observed abandoning a puppy and its belongings in Wilmer.
According to a Facebook post by the animal shelter, this happened between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. Monday on Fillingim Road.
According to the Mobile County Animal Shelter, the two are described as a Black male in his 30s with a slender build and a Caucasian woman in her 30s, heavyset with brown hair and was seen wearing multi-colored scrubs. There were in a white, two-door car.
The puppy was wearing a camouflage harness.
Other items abandoned with the dog are pictured in the accompanying photos and include a small black cloth/mesh pet carrier, a brown blanket with paw prints on it, a small gray blanket torn in half, a rainbow-multi-colored plush toy, a pink plush rabbit toy, a pink collar, a blue cable runner and a small gray dog bed.
If anyone has any information regarding this dog, and/or the people described above, you are asked to contact the Mobile County Animal Shelter dispatch desk at 251-574-7940.
