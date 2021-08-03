As part of the Mobile County Pay-As-You-Go Program, a new intersection at West Lake Road North and Johnson Road South is currently under construction.

County officials say the intersection is expected to relieve the traffic congestion created by the new subdivisions and growing population in the area. The intersection is scheduled to be completed and opened by Aug. 27, 2021. But construction may be delayed in the event of inclement weather and/or relocation issues with utilities.

Signs and variable message boards are already in place alerting drivers of the road closure, located at the curve on Johnson Road South near Jeff Hamilton Road.

Motorists are asked to be cautious, take alternate routes and to allow for extra travel time.

The Pay-As-You-Go Program started in 1977 and has been approved by Mobile County voters each of the 18 times it has appeared on the ballot. Mobile County is the only county in the state of Alabama with this type of funding mechanism for road improvements. Programs include two years worth of road and bridge improvements.

Officials say the program is a model for road and bridge improvements that does not rely on borrowed money or new taxes. Projects presented for voters’ approval include extensive work inside the city of Mobile, improvements in the unincorporated part of the county and at least one project in each of the other Mobile County municipalities.

Pay-As-You-Go projects may be viewed at: http://www.mobilecountyal.gov/government/departments/public-works-engineering/