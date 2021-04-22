MOBILE, Ala. --Love Your Community, the Mobile County sponsored anti-litter campaign, was relaunched April 22, 2021 during a press conference at Government Plaza with a time-banking incentive program for teams to earn thousands of dollars in grant funding.

The Love Your Community (LYC) program was first established in 2018 as a program to encourage citizen involvement in addressing the overwhelming litter problems within our community and promote a cleaner, healthier and more attractive environment. Over 65 LYC teams with more than 600 volunteers became involved in the effort within the first two years pre-pandemic.

The program is designed to allow Love Your Community registered teams, which may be comprised of one to 50 or more members, to select a location(s) within Mobile County to monitor, organize and schedule clean-up activities as determined by each team.

Clean-up supplies including litter grabbers, T-shirts, vests, gloves and disposable trash bags are provided to participating teams upon request.

Teams may also participate in the new time-banking initiative and deposit their volunteer hours by either submitting the required information and clean-up pictures through the LYC website or by mail to the LYC Coordinator. Other eligible activities for time-banking include volunteering at recycling centers or hosting recycling events and beautification projects.

Volunteer hours will be held in the Love Your Community Time Bank and continue to accumulate until requirements allow deposits to be exchanged for grant funding. Grants must be used for projects in public rights-of-way and common areas and may include recycling, community garden, park projects and other environmentally friendly project ideas in addition to beautification.

The Love Your Community and time-banking incentive programs are coordinated in partnership with Keep Mobile Beautiful, Inc. through the LYC Coordinator, Evelyn DeAngelo coordinator@loveyourcommunity.com, the Alabama Coastal Heritage Trust and Clean Water Future.

For the LYC and time-banking program descriptions and information, team registration and frequently asked questions visit www.LoveYourCommunity.com or call 251-444-7144.