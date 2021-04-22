MOBILE, COUNTY, Ala. --In celebration of Earth Day, Mobile County will be giving away native trees at Chickasabogue Park, beginning April 22 through April 24, between the hours of 10am and 5pm.
While supplies last, one 3-gall tree will be given per car.
To better facilitate the tree giveaway, the Commission unanimously approved to waive the entry fee at Chickasabogue Park during this period.
Among the native trees to be given away are Black Walnut, Pignut Hickory, Bald & Pond Cypress, Mayhaw Southern Magnolia, Longleaf Pine, Sweet Bay Magnolia and Swamp Tupelo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.