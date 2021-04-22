MOBILE, COUNTY, Ala. --In celebration of Earth Day, Mobile County will be giving away native trees at Chickasabogue Park, beginning April 22 through April 24, between the hours of 10am and 5pm.

While supplies last, one 3-gall tree will be given per car.

To better facilitate the tree giveaway, the Commission unanimously approved to waive the entry fee at Chickasabogue Park during this period.

Among the native trees to be given away are Black Walnut, Pignut Hickory, Bald & Pond Cypress, Mayhaw Southern Magnolia, Longleaf Pine, Sweet Bay Magnolia and Swamp Tupelo.