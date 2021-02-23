MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile County Commission approved $350,000 toward two building projects at Bishop State Community College on Monday, February 22, 2021.

A contribution of $250,000 will go toward the naming rights for the Advanced Manufacturing Center Lecture Hall.

The commission will also have naming rights for the Health Sciences Facility Nursing Simulation Suite in the amount of $100,000.

“This is great news for Bishop State Community College and our students,” says Bishop State President Dr. Reggie Sykes. “Now we are going to have the equipment in the Advanced Manufacturing Center and Health Sciences Facility that students are going to use to learn the skill sets needed for the high-skill, high-wage, and high-demand jobs in Mobile and surrounding areas.”

The lecture hall will be accessible to Bishop State students, faculty, and staff. However, there will also be opportunities for industries, businesses, and the community to utilize this space as well.

The 1,150 square-foot nursing simulation suite will include simulators to give students a experience in treating patients and solving complex problems.

“The Mobile County Commission's donation in this area will allow Bishop State students to have access to more space and modern equipment to enhance their healthcare education,” says Hunt.

“Our nursing students will receive improved, multi-faceted training that will push them to their full learning potential and fully prepare them to enter their field.”

Construction on the Advanced Manufacturing Center and the Health Sciences Facility is scheduled to be completed in the Fall of 2021.