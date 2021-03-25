MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Commission earlier this week voted unanimously to authorize a 5% cost of living adjustment for all eligible employees.

The increase will be effective April 17, 2021, and applies to the more than 1,500 county employees.

Those paid biweekly will see the raise reflected on their May 7 paychecks and monthly employees will see a prorated amount reflected on their April 30 paycheck.

Fall financial planning had included a 2.5% raise to offset the cost of transitioning RSA Tier 2 employees to RSA Tier 1 and enabling those employees hired after 2013 to have RSA benefits equal to those hired prior to 2013. Because of a budgetary surplus, Mobile County Finance Director, Dana Foster-Allen, CPA, recommended a total 5% cost of living adjustment, which the Commissioners approved on Monday.