MOBILE, Ala. --Earth Day may have been last month, but the celebration continued this weekend.

The Mobile County Commission offered up more free trees to locals at Chickasabogue Park.

Last weekend's severe weather left them with more trees, so they extended the giveaway to this weekend.

It's an effort to restore native plants to the area.

It was also an opportunity for the County Commission to show off proposed improvements to Chickasabogue Park just 15 minutes from Downtown Mobile.