MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- After almost a year and a half of work, the Mobile County Commission approved the $850,000 purchase of the Linksman golf course.

“I felt like it was a great asset to our community,” said County Commissioner Randall Dueitt.

The golf course has been closed since 2006. Now that the purchase has been approved, the county plans to begin work to reopen it as soon as possible.

“Your major construction is going to be fairways, greens, and tee boxes,” said Dueitt.

The county also plans to improve water access to Dog River along the golf course as part of a master plan to reopen it. Something County Commissioner Randall Dueitt says could help Mobile.

A lot of people that live in Mobile end up going to Baldwin County," said Dueitt. "I want our community to be vibrant and have those things so that people who live in our community can stay here and do those things.”

The course sits in the Lloyd Station community. Residents there have some concerns they hope the county commission will address.

Things like clearing trees near the houses and making sure the extra traffic doesn’t become a problem.

“We’re going to have more traffic so perhaps we’ll need some speed breakers,” said Beatrice Howze.

But overall they feel like the golf course will benefit the community

“I think it will be a plus,” added Howze.

“I look forward to it. I think it’s going to be a win-win situation. My brother’s an avid golfer. He’s looking forward to it,” said Pat Washington.