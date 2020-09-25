MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile County Commission will begin Hurricane Sally debris removal on Monday, September 28.
Mobile County will manage debris removal from all unincorporated areas located outside of the 10 municipalities, except for the Town of Dauphin Island.
The Town of Dauphin Island will be the only municipality to receive hurricane debris removal managed by the County.
To ensure pick-up removal, residents are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:
• Only Hurricane Sally-related vegetative and construction and demolition (C&D) debris will be collected. That excludes removal of normal household trash, appliances, electronics and household hazardous waste.
• Debris must be placed curbside or in right-of-way areas that do not block roadways or storm drains. Do not place material in drainage ditches. Do not block drainage, fire hydrants or utility meters.
• Vegetative debris should be piled separately from C&D debris material. Vegetative debris includes tree branches, limbs, and non-bagged leaves. C&D debris includes building materials, fencing and bagged materials.
• If you notice any downed tree issues within a public right-of-way in the unincorporated areas, please notify our Public Works Department at (251) 574-4030.
