MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News has learned new details in a deadly officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning in West Mobile. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich says a robbery suspect was killed when he came out of a bedroom firing at police officers.

The shootout resulted in the death of Trey Webster, 18, who had been arrested in December on a robbery charge.

Rich said police investigated reports that Webster and his brother, Tyhre Webster, fired at a witness whom they tried to persuade not to testify in the robbery case. Tyhre Webster, 22, also has an arrest record stemming from allegations that he shot into an occupied vehicle in April.

It was the second time a Mobile police officer has shot someone to death in as many weeks.

On Thursday, Rich said, the SWAT Team went to the Webster home on East Lakeview Drive to serve a warrant for intimidating a witness. When they entered the house, Rich said, Tyhre Webster gave himself up, but Trey Webster came out of a bedroom firing shots. One of them struck his mother in the foot, according to Rich.

The DA said the SWAT Team returned fired, killing Trey Webster.

Tyhre Webster was booked into Metro Jail on charges of intimidating a witness and reckless endangerment.

Friends of the Webster family, who asked not to be identified, told FOX10 News that the house where Thursday’s shooting occurred has been the target of a shooting in November. Mobile police last year reported that they investigated a complaint of a shooting at that same block on Nov. 28.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste confirmed during a news conference investigators did take a report of a shooting at the address. But he said the woman who made the complaint changed her story, backing off a claim she had made about someone she believed was a shooter. He also said the woman refused to allow her children to talk to investigators.

The woman who made the complaint in November reported that she had awoken at about 1 a.m. to the sound of gunshots and discovered bullet holes in her walls. One of the residents of the house suffered a small cut on his ear from flying debris.

Some neighbors said they woke up on Thursday to the sight of police lights on Lakeview Drive. Wade Moorer said he was friendly with the family.

“They were good kids,” he said. “I mean, they are. You know, I hate that happened to them.”

Moorer said he has been neighbors with the family for about eight years.

“When they were younger, we used to go over and shoot a little basketball with them,” he said. “But other than that, yeah I’d say, you know, they were always respectful, ‘Yes sir,’ you know? ‘No, sir,’ But it kind of hurts, ’cause, like I said, I’ve known them since they were knee -high.”

(Updated at 5:20 p.m. with more information about the November report of shots fired into the house).

Executive producer Kip Raley contributed to this report.