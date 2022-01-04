MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich announced Tuesday that she will retire from the post at the end of her current term.

Rich said she will support the candidacy of Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood.

Rich was elected in November 2010 as the first female district attorney of Mobile County. Previously, she served as an assistant district attorney for 15 years.

She was elected without opposition to her second six-year term as district attorney.