PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich on Wednesday said the criminal investigation into possible misuse of public funds by the Prichard water board will take time.

Rich said her investigators have teamed up with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office to sort through an audit that examined $4 million in credit card charges from 2018 through last year.

“What the public and, you know, everyone needs to understand is this is a financial crime, and so the records – there are thousands and thousands and thousands of pages of records that we have to go through.,” she said. “And we have to perform an audit. And so these cases take time.”

The audit, ordered by the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board, centered on credit card charges by then-manager Nia Bradley and other employees. The purchases included first-class airline tickets, high-end hotels, subscriptions to streaming services and items for retailers like Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

“Although that seems like just a really simple, you know, straightforward crime, the magnitude of the conduct is so great.,” Rich said. “You know, we just don’t want to rush into indicting immediately. Because we have so much volume of alleged criminal activity in this case.”

According to a source, Bradley was making about $110,000 a year in her role as manager of the water system. Her attorney, Jason Darley, maintains the board authorized her to use the card for certain personal expenses as a way of paying bonuses when it didn’t have enough cash on hand.

Prichard officials and elected leaders remained mum about the swirling controversy on Wednesday. Board Chairman Russell Heidelberg could not be reached for comment. Board member John Johnson Jr. responded with a terse “no comment.”

A spokesman for Mayor Jimmie Gardner tells me the mayor wants to “stay in his lane” and refrain from commenting since he has no direct oversight of the water system. The council appoints the board members.

In 2014, Mobile County voters narrowly approved a plan for the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System to absorb the Prichard water and sewer system. Rep. Napoleon Bracy (D-Prichard) sponsored the legislation. But he said the Prichard water board “sabotaged” the plan by signing a $25 million contract with a private management firm that made the merger unworkable.

“Maybe we need to revisit that conversation because clearly, they can’t handle being a utility,” he told FOX10 News.

It is unclear if MAWSS still would be interesting in such a deal, given the infrastructure challenges in the Prichard water system. MAWSS spokeswoman Monic Allen told FOX10 News that it is too early to comment on such a proposal.

Reporter Lacey Beasley contributed to this story.