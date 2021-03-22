The Mobile County District Attorney's Office reports that earlier this month it obtained a preliminary injunction against Rapid Towing in Irvington in a suit alleging that the company engaged in acts or practices that violated Alabama’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

This happened on March 9, and the DA's office reported it today.

According to the office, these practices included forcing customers to sign a “hold harmless agreement.”

A bench trial has been set for May 10 to address a permeant injunction and any potential additional relief.

If you have been towed by Rapid Towing since February 1, 2020, and were made to sign a hold harmless agreement or any other waiver of your rights, you are asked to contact the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office at 251-574-8400 and ask to speak with the White Collar Division.