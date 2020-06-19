MOBILE, Ala. --Sheriff Sam Cochran is announcing the arrest of Robert Jonathan Forister who is a Deputy with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
As a result of an ongoing investigation, Forister was arrested and charged with the following:
Use of position in persona (ethics violation).
Unlawful possession of controlled substance.
Unlawful possession with intent to distribute.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Tampering with physical evidence.
Possession of drug Paraphernalia.
Forister began working with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in January 2020.
