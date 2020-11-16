MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man accused of robbing a gas station and then causing a four-vehicle accident last week never should have been out of jail, Mobile County’s top prosecutor said Monday.
Police arrested Terrence Devon Giddens, 30, Monday morning after a brief foot chase in an apartment complex on Seabreeze Court.
“Just in the last six months, he’s been arrested on two separate occasions where he had pending charges already,” Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told FOX10 News. “And we asked for bonds to be revoked, and he was given bonds and then he turns around and makes the bonds and gets right back out and commits the same activity.”
Surveillance video shows the owner of the Speed Stop gas station on Government Street running after a man who had carried out several cases of beer on Wednesday. The store owner jumped on top of the open passenger door, and then the driver sped off and collided with three other vehicles. Law enforcement authorities say the man in the surveillance footage is Giddens and that the owner remains in critical condition.
Another adult and two children – including Giddens’ young daughter – were inside the vehicle, according to authorities.
“This was horrific. The video is unbelievable,” Rich said. “That he would be so brazen, and just have absolutely no regard for human life, whatsoever, with a 5-month-old in the back of the car.”
Giddens now faces charges of robbery, assault, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief and theft. As police led him to a squad car for the trip to Mobile County Metro Jail, Giddens insisted that he “don’t steal.” He also launched into an expletive-laden diatribe against an unnamed woman who police say probably is the mother of Giddens’ child
“She know what go on. She know what it is,” he said. “She not gonna do anything. She not gonna pull my daughter out again, like she always do. That’s why I have my daughter.”
Court records show that Giddens got bail after an arrest on Nov. 3 on a second-degree theft charge stemming from an incident in May at the Home Depot on Montilmar Drive. At the time, he had warrants for felony domestic violence, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree theft. Still, a judge granted $3,000 bail. Prosecutors on Monday asked that that bail be revoked.
That followed an arrest in April on domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment charges. A judge granted bail in that case.
Beyond that recent criminal history, Giddens has an arrest record that includes charges of resisting arrest, attempting to elude police, domestic violence, theft and driving without a license.
“He has a four-page rap sheet,” Rich said.
Cpl. Ryan Blakely, a spokesman for the Mobile Police Department, told reporters that police tracked Giddens down on Monday to an apartment in the 300 block of Seabreeze Court thanks to a tip from the public.
“The subject entered an apartment,” he said, “He unlawfully climbed into another neighboring apartment where he exited that apartment and fled on foot. A short pursuit ensued. Officers apprehended the subject, and the subject was taken into custody.”
Asked if he had anything to say to the store owner who suffered a serious injury in the car wreck, Giddens said simply, “I’m sorry.”
