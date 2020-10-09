MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As he has for weeks now, Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis on Friday visited some of the county’s 85 polling places.
He said he has 15 more to go before Election Day.
Davis also has his eye absentee voting. Unlike most years in Alabama, absentee voting will not be an afterthought. Elections officials expect record numbers of mail-in ballots because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“As of this morning, my report was that we had issued right at 11,000, and 6,000 had been received back,” Davis told FOX10 News. “So, I think we’re gonna probably look at between – we got three more weeks — probably 15 to 20,000 absentee ballots in Mobile County, is what I’m expecting to be issued. And probably 15 or so thousand returned.”
The county’s experience mirrors the rest of the state. According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, as of Tuesday, more than 130,000 absentee ballots statewide had been requested, and nearly 62,000 already had been returned. That already exceeds absentee votes cast in the 2018 midterm election
It’s a far cry from 2016, when just 3 percent of votes in Alabama were absentee ballots, one of the lowest percentages in the country.
To accommodate that surge, Davis for the first time is keeping the absentee election office open for the next three Saturdays form 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 29.
Davis urged people to vote soon if they plan to go the absentee route.
“First of all, do it early. Don’t wait to the last, to the Wednesday or Thursday before the election if you’re going to vote absentee,” he said. “Go on and do it now. Make the decision, and submit your application. And it will be processed within 24 hours of receipt by the election manager’s office.”
Voters can download the application form from the probate website here. In addition to getting the absentee ballot, you also can drop off a completed ballot.
Voters who want to track their ballots – or check on their voter registration status – can do that online at myinfo.alabamavotes.gov.
The absentee election office will be open one additional Saturday – on Halloween, Oct. 31. By then, it will be too late to request an absentee ballot. But a voter who already has filled out a ballot can drop it off that day in person.
Davis said he is not concerned that the increased number of absentee ballots will delay the results on election night. Normally, elections officials begin feeding absentee ballots through vote-counting machines at noon on Election Day. Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized officials to begin that process as early as 7 a.m. when the polls open.
Davis said Mobile County elections officials will begin processing absentee ballots at 10 a.m. on Election Day and will start the tabulation directly after that.
