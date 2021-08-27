MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Emergency planners spent Friday monitoring weather reports, keeping an eye on Hurricane Ida’s track and getting ready – just in case.

The spacious Emergency Operations Center was empty early Friday afternoon, but it quickly could be kicked into high gear, if necessary.

“All the tracks are showing it west of New Orleans now, but we all know that can change in a two- or three-hour period,” said Glenn Brannan, director of plans and operations at the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency. “So we just prepared for the worst and hope for the best.”

There were no immediate plans to open hurricane shelters, but Brannan said they are on standby and could be opened in a matter of hours if the storm jogs to the east and presents a greater threat to the Alabama Gulf Coast.

“I’ve got everybody on standby. … We’re goanna track a little bit longer,” he said. “The trigger’s a little bit shorter on this one because of the way it developed. But like I said, we’ve done this enough. All of our people know what to do.”

If the EMA does open a shelter, Brannan said, planners will have to limit capacity because of COVID-19.

“What we are asking, especially due to COVID, is if you have a place to go outside of the area, to evacuate outside of the area,” he said. “These will be shelters of last resort.”

The agency has an app, which can be downloaded by searching Mobile EMA. Not only does it have up-the-minute updates from the National Weather Service and local information, but it also allows users to report things like downed trees and storm damage.

“It’s got shelter information,” he said. “It’s got evacuation information. And just about anything and everything that you would need.”

Mobile County cities were making their own preparations. Saraland was giving away sand bags at the Department of Public Works and will do so again on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

The American Red Cross also is at the ready. Volunteers started arriving in Mobile on Friday from all over the country, along with supplies from a warehouse in Georgia. Brian Phelan, disaster program manager for the South Alabama chapter, said those assets will go wherever they’re most needed along the Gulf Coast. He noted this weekend is the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

“From Texas to the Florida Panhandle, we’re gearing up for Ida,” he said. “There’s truckloads of supplies that are coming down. We’ll have 68,000 ready-to-eat meals available. We have cots, blankets, cleanup kits.”

Brannan has been working through storms for more than three decades, first as a Mobile police officer and for the last 12 in his current role.

Despite all that experience, he is as new as everyone else in planning for a natural disaster around the ongoing health disaster known as COVID-19. He said he worries about how the region would respond to a storm-created mass casualty event.

“With the hospitals being full, it’s absolutely gonna put a strain,” he said.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during his weekly briefing, addressed his agency’s role in hurricanes.

“We have already been in meetings about that,” he said. “You know, one of our responsibilities is when there’s a need to open medical-needs shelters, that’s something that public health operates and staffs. … It’s standard public health work that we do all the time. So we will be prepared to do that if we need to.”