MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Right now when there is a tornado warning all the sirens in Mobile County go off, whether a tornado is spotted in Citronelle or 60 miles away on Dauphin Island.
Now the Mobile County EMA is looking to upgrade its system so they can sound the alarm in specific areas.
“It's loud, you can clearly hear it even when you're in the back of the house, so it helps a lot,” said Peter Toler. “Gives us good warning.”
Currently there are 45 of them. The sirens all ready to blare in case of a tornado.
“I was actually here when the tornadoes hit close by and was very thankful that they were there,” said Kenneth Fayard.
The outdoor warning system is considered outdated thanks to smartphones and new technology, but Mobile County still thinks they can save lives.
“We're looking at upgrading, spending money trying to make them as reliable as possible with the technology and more precise about when they go off and where they go off,” said Mike Evans, Deputy Director at the Mobile County EMA.
This change will not be immediate, but the upgrade is in the works. But not everyone thinks targeting specific sirens during storms is the best approach.
“It's got to be more than a few sirens going off because if people are traveling certain directions in the county then they need to be aware of what's ahead of them,” Fayard said.
The sound from each siren only reaches about a mile. Huge parts of Mobile County are left uncovered which is why the EMA recommends having several ways to get alerts, like a weather radio or app.
“The message is be prepared,” Evans said.
Tornado sirens are meant for outdoor use, so if you are inside it is best to use a weather radio, app or watch our coverage on FOX10 News.
