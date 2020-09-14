MOBILE, Ala. --The National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Sally has issued a Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge warning for Mobile County.
The Mobile County EMA is recommending that citizens evacuate to higher areas with friends or family outside of the Hurricane Surge Zones 1 and 2.
Specifically, residents who live in surge zones, flood prone areas, and low lying areas and including manufactured homes need to monitor conditions carefully and seek higher ground or shelter from water and high winds.
For more information on the hurricane surge zones and evacuation zones, please refer to their website at :https://www.mcema.net/evacuation/evacuation-zones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.