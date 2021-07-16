MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A computer attack in May might have compromised employee data, the Mobile County government acknowledged for the first time Friday.

The county government initially said that officials quickly detected the May 24 breach of some computer systems and promptly restored service. Officials then launched a forensic investigation with an outside firm and law enforcement agencies.

“Through the forensics process, thus far, we understand that employee information may have been at risk and have decided to provide Mobile County employees with notice and information about credit and identity protection,” the county said in a statement. “Mobile County and specialists continue to review the contents of the affected systems to determine what, if any, sensitive information regarding other parties was contained within these systems.”

County officials did not immediately respond to questions from FOX10 News.