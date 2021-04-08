PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- In the heart of Prichard on Thursday, the Mobile County Health Department making it easy for people to get vaccinated.

“All we had to do was walk in, fill out the paperwork and I’m here,” said Samuel Brown.

Thursday afternoon’s COVID vaccination event happened at Mobile Baptist Sunlight Association District Auditorium.

Brown lives just blocks from the site and he was one of dozens who showed up for their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“It’s very helpful because we don’t have any bus transportation in this area, it only goes to the hub,” he said.

“I brought my mother and her friend, we have a lot of elders here,” said Brozana Goodwin. “They can’t get a ride, they could walk here.”

Everyone 16 and older may be eligible for a vaccine in Alabama, but access could be holding people back which is why the Mobile County Health Department believes community vaccination clinics are important.

“Bringing that vaccine to them, you know the convenience,” said MCHD Vaccine Coordinator Katy Stembridge. “Some people it might be a matter of transportation.”

Stembridge says Thursday’s clinic is part of a larger effort.

“This is just one of our many stops that we are wanting to make to get out into the community and offer these vaccines and offer these vaccines to the citizens of Mobile,” she said.