MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) will hold several events in the coming days in an effort to continue administering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Those currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are those included in Phases 1A and 1B, as well as individuals 55 years of age and older and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, individuals ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions, critical workers in the following areas who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1B: transportation and logistics, waste and wastewater, food service (includes restaurant staff), shelter and housing (construction), finance (bank tellers), information technology and communication, energy, legal, media and public safety (engineers).

The upcoming vaccine clinics are as follows:

• First-dose vaccination event

o Alabama Cruise Terminal | 201 S. Water Street, Mobile

o Monday, March 22 | 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

• First-dose vaccination event

o Bellingrath Gardens and Home | 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road, Theodore

o Tuesday, March 23 | 9:00 a.m. until vaccine supply is depleted

• First-dose vaccination event

o Alabama Cruise Terminal | 201 S. Water Street, Mobile

o Wednesday, March 31 | 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

• Second-dose vaccination event

o Alabama Cruise Terminal | 201 S. Water Street, Mobile

o Thursday, March 25 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

o For those who received their first dose on February 25 or 26.

o Please bring your CDC card to provide proof of initial vaccination.

• Second-dose vaccination event

o Redemption Church | 1251 Industrial Parkway, Saraland

o Saturday, March 27 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

o For those who received their first dose on February 27 at Redemption Church.

o Please bring your CDC card to provide proof of initial vaccination.

In addition to the daily Facebook Live updates, the following communication platforms for COVID-19 vaccination information from MCHD are as follows:

• Phone: 251-410-MCHD (6243)

• COVID-19 vaccination and event updates: mchdcares.com

The quarantine guidelines for non-healthcare personnel have changed. Those who meet the following requirements do not need to quarantine:

• Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months and have recovered do not need to quarantine as long as symptoms are not present.

• Individuals who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if:

o They are fully vaccinated (14 days after second dose in a two-dose series or one dose of a single-dose vaccine)

o They have received the second dose in a two-dose series within the last three months

o They have remained asymptomatic after exposure to COVID-19

Please note you should not receive COVID-19 vaccines within 14 days of receiving any other vaccination or within 90 days of receiving monoclonal antibody or convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days or are currently being monitored for COVID19 infection, please defer vaccination until after quarantine or isolation is complete. If you have questions regarding your personal medical conditions and whether you should receive COVID-19 vaccinations, please consult with your health care provider.

Governor Kay Ivey has extended the current Safer at Home order through April 9, 2021. Please remember to wear your face covering, social distance and wash your hands. If you have been completely vaccinated, you must still abide by these guidelines. MCHD will provide additional COVID-19 vaccination updates as they become available.