MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department is ending COVID testing and vaccinations at one of its two clinics due to lower demand.

The department said the clinic at the Keeler Memorial Building on Bayou Street will cease operation on Monday until further notice.

COVID testing and vaccines will still be offered at MCHD’s Newburn Building on Cox Street.

The change is being made "because of decreased demand and competing priorities," the department said.

The weekday hours for the remaining location are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The vaccine is also available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

MCHD is also offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County.

To secure a time to receive the shot, call 251-690-8889.