Mobile County Health Department releases smartphone app

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department released a new smartphone app.

"My MCHD Health Check" is a new way for the department to connect with Mobile County residents and visitors. The app offers quick access to things like COVID resources, news and events, medical services, and healthy living.

The app is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Just search “My MCHD Health Check” or click https://apps.myocv.com/share/a65536603.