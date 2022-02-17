MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- After cutting off testing at the Festival Centre last month the Mobile County Health Department is set to offer rapid tests again starting Friday.

“We’re really glad to be able to have acquired some additional tests and be able to provide them at this time to our community,” said Murphree.

Dr. Rendi Murphree says the health department has 2,000 rapid antigen test kits available but they’ll be appointment only and they’ll only test about 100 people a day.

“We’d like to go through the 11th of March," added Murphree. "That’s ten days past Fat Tuesday."

Health officials say the newfound tests come at a good time with Mardi Gras returning to the port city. Case numbers are going down, but with the large crowds gathering downtown the health department is still urging parade-goers to be mindful while they celebrate.

“Hopefully we can test people who want to know before they go," said Murphree. "Maybe they want to test to make sure they’re negative before they participate in Mardi Gras activities."

Dr. Murphree says while numbers are heading in the right direction. Mobile is still in the highest category for COVID transmission. She says testing could be important as we head through the carnival season.

“There’s going to be a lot of transmission during Mardi Gras," said Murphree. "Another way to slow transmission is testing so that if you do get infected you can find out and stay at home where you’re not infecting others."

The health department will start testing at the Festival Centre location tomorrow morning. Anyone wanting to make an appointment can do so here: https://appointments.mchd.org.