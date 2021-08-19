MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Mobile County Health Department announced Thursday, that it's looking to start offering the monoclonal antibody treatment.

Some local hospitals are already using it. So what is it?

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, monoclonal antibodies are lab created proteins that mimic the body's immune system to fight off a virus, or in this case, COVID-19.

The therapy is typically injected into an at-risk patient, who's tested positive for the virus, as an outpatient treatment.

You may remember when former president Donald Trump was sick with coronavirus, he was given Regeneron, which is a monoclonal antibody treatment. He said the therapy made him feel much better.

People in Florida, one of the hardest hit areas with COVID-19 right now, are lining up daily to get the treatment.

Under an emergency use authorization from the FDA, it's already being given at most local hospitals. Now, the MCHD wants to offer it in hopes of taking the strain off of our hospitals.

MCHD Epidemiologist Dr. Rendi Murphree said, "A lot of conversations going on in parallel to figure out how we might be able to increase the availability of monoclonal antibody treatment for those who might most greatly benefit from it...People who would be predisposed to severe illness, you know, treating them in an outpatient way to help them prevent hospitalizations, because right now, our hospitals are full."

The health department not yet offering specifics on when and where they plan to offer it, but Dr. Murphree said it's in high demand.

"Part of the difficulty is is the demand is exceeding the resource that we have. And if you have to wait that that monoclonal antibody treatments are, you know, should be initiated very close to symptom onset or to test positive after 10 days, you probably will not benefit from a monoclonal antibody treatment," said Dr. Murphree.

If you have had monoclonal antibody treatment, Dr. Murphree said to wait 90 days before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But if you've been vaccinated and come down with COVID-19, she said it won't hurt to get the treatment.