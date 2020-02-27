MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold has renewed efforts to persuade the Alabama Legislature to reopen part of the old Searcy Hospital complex in Mount Vernon.
Eichold pitched the idea last year as a way to help relieve the state’s prison overcrowding problem, but the proposal did not gain much traction in Montgomery.
Eichold sent a letter this month to each member of the legislative delegations of Mobile and Baldwin counties. He included a feasibility study by Montgomery-based PH&J Architects that examined the costs of using three buildings on the sprawling campus as prison facilities for inmates with mental health problems.
“The property is owned by Alabama and renovations would be about 1/3 the cost of new construction,” Eichold wrote.
The site was a state mental health facility for more than a century, but it closed in 2012.
The three buildings identified by Eichold are newer and could have a capacity for 400 inmates. Eichold wrote that the first building could be online quickly, perhaps in 14 months.
“This site has held persons against their will for treatment/evaluation under court order, for many years compliance with court ordered confinement has occurred here,” he wrote.
