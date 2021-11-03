MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A jury deliberated for about an hour Wednesday before finding an accused murderer not guilty.

There was little doubt that Ryland Brandon Kidd shot Justin Edwards to death in November 2017 in the parking lot of the Panera Bread on Airport Boulevard. Mobile County prosecutors presented eight eyewitnesses, the co-defendant and evidence that the victim’s DNA was on the defendant’s clothing.

In addition, Kidd admitted in a videotaped interview with police that he pulled the trigger.

But the defense argued it was self-defense. Attorney Jeff Deen said Edwards had stolen his client’s gun earlier that day. He said Kidd borrowed a gun and then followed Edwards to the Panera Bread parking lot, where he confronted him.

“The victim went for his gun first and cocked it, and then my client fired at him – beat him to the draw,” Deen said.

The co-defendant, Taylor Deantonio Law, originally faced a felony murder charge. But a judge dismissed the charge in 2018 after determining that prosecutors had insufficient evidence that he was involved in a plan to commit a felony that led to the shooting.

Deen praised the jury.

“I’m very pleased,” he said. “I think it was a very fair verdict.”