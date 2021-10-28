MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – After two days of testimony, a jury on Thursday convicted a man accused of murdering a longtime friend.

Prosecutors alleged that Alexander Bridges shot Richard Smith dead in 2018 in the driveway of his mother’s home. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that Richard Smith, 24, was a drug dealer who liked to flash his money. That sparked jealousy simmered, leading to the fatal shooting on June 24, 2018, the prosecutor said.

Morgan said Bridges and a co-defendant, Jaden Little, showed up with guns at the home on Mohawk Street. Both were charged with murder, but Morgan says investigators believe Bridges is the one who shot Smith dead.

“And essentially assassinated our victim in this case, Richard Smith,” he said. “The parties were friends. It was s dispute over drugs. And it was a tragic assassination that took place that night. The DA’s Office is very happy to have justice served, finally.”

Morgan said it is unclear what precisely sparked the violence.

“It’s tragic ’cause they were lifelong friends,” he said. “The victim had invited the defendant over to have differ at his mother’s house before, and it was bad blood among friends that ended tragically.”

This case was delayed for about a year because the defendant was on the lam. Morgan said federal marshals located him in Tuscaloosa.

Sentencing is set for Dec, 1, and Morgan said prosecutors will seek life in prison. A murder charge remains pending against the co-defendant, Little.