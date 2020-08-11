MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After being put on hold for months due to the pandemic, jury trials in Mobile County will resume on September 14.
Jury duty summons for cases will be mailed starting on August 11 and should arrive at homes by the end of the week.
Potential jurors will be asked to complete an online questionnaire to determine if they qualify for jury service. Those at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 can ask for a deferral of service to a later date.
Mobile County Circuit and District Courts said a safety plan has been created for upcoming trials. Jury assembly will be at the Mobile Civic Center to allow more room for social distancing, and courtrooms have been configured so jurors are sitting six feet apart during trials and deliberations. There are also temperature checks, sanitization, and social distancing outside of the courtrooms.
More information about upcoming jury duty and safety protocols at the courthouse can be found at mobile.alacourt.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.