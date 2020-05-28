MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County License Commission office on Michael Boulevard will be closed for a week after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Officials said all other employees at the office will be tested and they open to reopen by next Thursday.
All of the other license commission offices in Mobile County remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.