After months of being closed due to renovations, the Eight Mile location of the Mobile County License Commission office is open.
The office, at 4557 St. Stephens Road, is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
All offices of the Mobile County License Commission are closed on Wednesdays.
The new upgrades and improvements will enhance the efficiency for taxpayers, according to officials.
Online services to renew car tags and register new vehicles purchased locally are available at www.mobilecountylc.com.
